By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed into law the state Value Added Tax Bill.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Friday, said the governor signed the bill after returning from an official trip.

“The Governor signed the bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services at about 11. 45am today, after returning from an official trip to Abuja. By this act, the Bill has now become a Law,” the statement partly reads.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.