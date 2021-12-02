The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) will confer on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the Award of Excellence for Accelerated Sports Development at its 2021 Award Night ceremony.

Making this announcement as part of activities marking the 2021 Bet9ja Lagos SWAN Week, it’s chairman, Debo Oshundun said, “Without doubt, since Mr. Governor took over the reins of governance in Lagos State, the state has witnessed an unprecedented and accelerated growth with special focus on sports development.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .