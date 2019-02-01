By Chinelo Obogo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, stormed Ikorodu, in continuation of his campain rally across the state.

Sanwo-Olu urged the voters to support all the party’s candidates from the presidential to the House of Assembly polls. He also promised to ensure Ikorodu is developed beyond its present state, if elected.

He said: “I’ll continue to appeal to voters to support our party as they have always done in the past 20 years. If you vote for me, my administration will construct Sulemain Farouk Road to Agboyi-Ketu Road and ensure Ikorodu has its own stadium.

“Some people are saying we are in bondage in Lagos, but I want to tell you, we are not in bondage. Tell those lying that they do not have anything to say. On February 16, we must all go out to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all our senatorial and House of Representatives candidates. I urge you to come out on March 2, to vote for me and all our House of Assembly candidates.”

Also, the Arewa community in Lagos State has endorsed Sanwo-Olu, to be elected as the next governor.

Members of the Hausa community, who trooped out in thousands, pledge to deliver over one million votes out of the over six million registered voters in Lagos, at an endorsement rally for the APC governorship candidate, on Wednesday, at the National Stadium, in Surulere, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu assured members of the Arewa community that his administration will not marginalise any ethnic group, reiterating his resolve to lead an all-inclusive government if elected.

He said: “The Arewa community has been part of our journey since we started campaign. We’ll continue to value your support. I want to assure you that all of us in Lagos are together. We will not discriminate against any ethnic group.”

Chairman of Arewa community in Lagos, Mohammad Dandamma Yabo, who spoke in Hausa, said they endorsed Sanwo-Olu because of his resolve to address the marginalisation of the Arewa people in Lagos.

He also said the Arewa community would mobilise members to vote for president Buhari and other APC candidates.

Meanwhile, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was absent at yesterday’s rally

in Ikorodu, fuelling speculations that his impeachment is imminent.

The governor, who is a member of president Buhari’s campaign council, broke the state party’s tradition, where incumbents usually accompany the governorship candidates on major rallies across the state.

Ambode was said to have visited his Epe constituency on Wednesday, but travelled to Kano, yesterday to attend the presidential rally.

.

Chairman of Amalgamated Foodstuff Seller in Lagos, Shehu Usman, said: “The votes of Arewa people will be significant in the coming election. We want the incoming governor to keep to his promise of upgrading the Mile 12 market and other markets to meet the international standards.”

Wakilu Nupe in the state, Jubril Magaji, was also at the event.

During the 2015 governorship campaign, former governor, Babatunde Fashola, accompanied Ambode to most of the rallies held in the 20 local government areas of the state and it was expected that Ambode would continue with the tradition.

Immediately, party supporters observed that Ambode was absent, many began speculating that his absence may not be unconnected with the recent impeachment threat from the Lagos State House of Assembly over his refusal to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill on the floor of the House.