Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stormed Akure, to solicit support for the APC and its candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

The governor was accompanied by some members of the party’s National Campaign Council, and met with some APC leaders and critical stakeholders in the state in preparation for the October 10 gubernatorial poll.

According to the statement issued by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, apart from meeting with the APC stakeholders, Sanwo-Olu would also join the campaign train of Governor Akeredolu and his running mate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to drum up support for the party in some towns and local governments ahead of the election.

Speaking on the election, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the APC in Ondo State had performed creditably well to defeat all the other candidates.

“There is no gain saying that our candidate has done well in his first term as Governor of Ondo State. Without sounding immodest, Governor Akeredolu will defeat his closest rival by more than 30 per cent of the ballots. The people of Ondo know our party and I daresay that we are the only party they trust to deliver the goods to them. That’s exactly what the government of Rotimi Akeredolu has been doing in the last three and half years.”