

Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stormed Akure, to solicit support for the APC and its governorship candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Governor Sanwo-Olu accompanied by some members of the party’s National Campaign Council, would meet with some APC leaders and critical stakeholders in the state in preparation for the October 10 gubernatorial poll. According to the statement issued by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, apart from meeting with the APC stakeholders, Governor Sanwo-Olu will also join the campaign train of Governor Akeredolu and his running mate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to drum up support for the party in some towns and local governments ahead of the gubernatorial election. Speaking on the election, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the APC in Ondo State had performed creditably well to defeat all the other candidates. He said: “there is no gain saying that our candidate has done well in his first term as Governor of Ondo State. Without sounding immodest, Governor Akeredolu will defeat his closest rival by more than thirty percent of the ballots.” “The people of Ondo know our party and I daresay that we are the only party they trust to deliver the goods to them. That’s exactly what the Government of Rotimi Akeredolu has been doing in the last three and half years. Therefore Ondo people will come out on 10th October to cast their votes knowing fully well that Governor Akeredolu needs to be given a chance to continue with all his good work.” Sanwo-Olu said his last visit to Akure where he witnessed a monumental support and a display of affection for Governor Akeredolu by the residents was an eye opener.