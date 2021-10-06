By Lukman Olabiyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the newly appointed permanent Secretaries to reciprocate the trust reposed in them by given their best in providing quality service delivery in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities to Lagosians.

The governor stated this at the swearing in ceremony of 10 permanent secretaries at the Lagos House Ikeja, congratulated the appointees saying his government remains committed to its THEMES agenda.

He congratulated the permanent secretaries urging them to give everyone a positive experience as they continue to contribute their quota to service for the benefit of Lagosians.

Presenting the new Permanent Secretaries, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said two of them, who were appointed Auditors- General for the State and Local Governments would be operating in acting capacity pending their confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, in their votes of assurance, Jokotola Sunday who is the Permanent Secretary, tutor General education district four, thanked the governor for the confidence repose in them while promising to key in to the THEMES agenda and perform their duties according the law guilding their appointments.