By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday sworn in 18 new permanent secretaries. The governor who charged the appointees on professionalism, held that their role as permanent secretaries is crucial to the success of his administration.

He said: “you are the drivers of this administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda in our ministries, departments, and agencies, which is why your appointment is purely merit-based.

“With this government’s commitment to excellent service delivery, we have no choice but to painstakingly appoint only permanent secretaries who share our vision, mission and drive. The role of permanent secretaries in the success of any administration cannot be overemphasised. Your various ministries serve as the engine room of our developmental agenda for Lagos State.

“It is for this reason that we decided to put in place a competitive screening process for the emergence of new permanent secretaries. With the screening process, all eligible candidates get an equal opportunity to showcase their knowledge, capacity, competence, and experience.”

The governor charged the appointees to live up to expectation and to put the ideas, zeal, knowledge and passion he saw in them during the screening to work in the same spirit. He urged them to be prepared to tackle other challenges that they will encounter in the course of discharging their duties.