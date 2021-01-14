By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, swore-in two new High Court judges, charging them to discharge their duties diligently to the people in the state.

They are Justice Olubukola Aigbokhaevbo, who until her appointment was Deputy Chief Registrar, Special Duties, Lagos Division, and Justice Rahman Oshodi, who once acted as secretary to the Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee of the section on Business Law.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the new judges to leverage on their performances to take the judiciary to greater heights through proper and efficient administration of justice.

He pledged continued collaboration and fulfilment of all promises made by his administration to the judicial arm of government.

Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said the event was one of the constitutionally recognised functions of Lagos State Government to oil the wheel of the judiciary.

Chief Judge of Lagos, Kazeem Alogba, said the occasion was another testimony of the governor’s commitment to the judiciary and administration of justice in the state.

In their vote of assurance, Aigbokhaevbo thanked Sanwo-Olu for the passion he had for justice.

Aigbokhaevbo assured that they would administer their duties with integrity and fairness in order to take the judiciary to higher heights.