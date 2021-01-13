By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sworn in Rahman Oshodi, and Aigbokhaevbo Florence as the state’s High Court judges.

While swearing in the two new judges, Sanwo-Olu re-assured that his administration would continue to accord the judiciary the necessary support required to discharge their duties diligently to the people in the state.

He said the judiciary is a critical arm of the government and swearing in of the judges was the first major assignment held in the state this year in cognisance of the reality of COVID 19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, the governor would continue to recognise the sacrifices of the judiciary in the state while promising that his administration would not be detered or shy away from its responsibilities to make life more comfortable for judges.

Earlier, the Attorney General and Commissioner For Justice in the State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said the event was one of the constitutionally recognised functions of Lagos State Government to oil the wheel of the judiciary.

Chief Judge of Lagos, Kazeem Alogba also said the occasion was another testimony of the Governor to the judiciary and administration of justice in the state.

In their votes of assurance, the newly sworn in judge, Olubukola Aigbokhaevbo who spoke on behalf of Rahman Oshodi, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his efforts and passion he has for justice assuring that they would administer their duties with integrity and fairness in order to take the judiciary to higher heights.