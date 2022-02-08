By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, swore in Ope George and Oluwarotimi Fashola as special advisers on Public-Private Partnerships and Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative) respectively.

The governor also signed three bills into law.

The three bills were – law regulating the real estate transactions, law to provide for the registration of cooperative societies and law to regulate ownership, licensing and sales of pets and to prohibit and restrict people from having in custody dangerous animals in public places.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking about his new advisers, Sanwo-Olu said George and Fashola were coming into the state executive council with lots of experiences in public and private partnership and agriculture to add value to the system and wish them the best in their new assignments.

He said the new bills would strengthen government and citizens’ engagement and relationships and for residents of the state to continue to live in an atmosphere where the rule of law is enshrined for people and to know what is expected of them.

The governor, who commended the House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers for seeing the need to pass the bills into laws said the government would “continue to ensure that our citizens are happy with us and trust is further deepened in government.”