Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has charged Nigerians to elect candidates that could sustain the country, in the 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at a Special Prayer Session/Jumat Service to commemorate the 62nd Independence Day Celebration, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque Alausa, Ikeja on Friday.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu if elected, has the ability to sustain the nation’s economy, hence the need to support him.

The governor urged Nigerians to vote wisely come 2023 general elections by choosing a good leader for a better Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to be astute in their voting in 2023, avoid elevating issues that are unnecessary and consider what the candidates had done in their various communities.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians not to listen to bogus statistics but consider the candidates’ plans, especially in the areas of security, economic development, social and physical infrastructure provisions.

”We should look at who have access to the sources for businesses, so that they can employ, ability to sustain the economy of our country, so that we can have a bigger pie and then we can share across the states.

”Nigerians should look at who has ability to protect the integrity of our country by sustaining the military, training them well,” he said.

Speaking on the religious distractions within the country, the governor stated that the election should be based on capacity, achievement instead of religion and other inconsequential considerations.

According to him, there is no point in elevating religion instead of the virtues required of a productive leadership.

“If we can put our lives in the hands of doctors without asking for their religion before surgery, why then are we neglecting what we are supposed to do and doing otherwise in the name of religion.

“We should not play politics under the guise of religion,” he said.

The governor tasked Nigerians on fixing the country and making it better, noting that every developed nation had been lucky to have good leaders at a point in time.

He added that Nigeria would not be an exception while citing Singapore, having Lee Kuan Yew or America having Abraham Lincoln at the right time which led to rapid development of the different countries.

“It is fundamental for all to do the right thing and it is in our interest to fix the country and make it a better place for all,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, prayed that Nigeria would not miss the opportunity of choosing a good leader.

He also prayed for a peaceful and violence free election.

Earlier in his sermon, Sheik Saheed Aro enjoined leaders to always go about their responsibilities toward the nation and the people with the fear of God.

Aro said they should always be reminded that they would give account of whatever they did on earth before their maker, God Almighty, after death.

The Sheik also urged Nigerians to commit the 2023 elections into the hands of God almighty for a peaceful, free and fair election, devoid of bloodshed and rancour.

“Nigerians are also advised to do the right thing at all times wherever they find themselves. They are also enjoined to always pray for their leaders to do well rather than condemn or curse them.” (NAN)