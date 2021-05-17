By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has advised parents and guardians to be more security conscious, and also keep a close tab on activities of their children and wards due to deteriorating security situation in the country

Speaking during a special Eid-el-Fitr celebration put together by the state government to mark the end of Ramadan, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said it was important for parents, particularly women, to talk to their children and intensify prayers for the peace and development of Nigeria.

According to her, Lagos, “as we all know, is a lovely and loving place to be. We accommodate different tribes and ethnic groups. We thank God that this month of Ramadan has been a period where we can look inward, pray more; be more of our brother’s keeper and take care of one another.

“At this point in time in Nigeria, when everyone is talking about insecurity, as mothers, one of the things we could do is pray more to support our men that are doing so much out there, and also be very vigilant and talk to the wards under us.”