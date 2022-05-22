BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on members of the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers (RANAO) Association of Nigeria contribute their wealth of knowledge and experience towards the fight against insurgency and terrorism in most part of the country.

Sanwo Olu who spoke at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the RENAO said “your wealth of knowledge and experience will be required in this regard to assist the government and various security agencies overcome the challenges of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and insurgency.”

The governor who was represented by Secretary to the government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji said that the security challenges being experienced across the country and the emerging threats to national unity should be a cause for concern to the retired military officers, “Therefore, the current situation calls for all hands to be on deck to find a lasting solution that will bring about enduring atmosphere of peace and security across the nation.”

He described the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers (RANAO) Association of Nigeria as a vanguard association formed to structure the contributions of retired military officers to national development.

The governor commended the retired officers for joining the military out of their own volition at a young age so as to give selfless service to Nigeria for peace, unity, stability and comfort for her citizenry.

“I commend your courage and I, on behalf of the good people of Lagos State and indeed the entire country, convey our gratitude to you.

“I commend you for the initiative through which you have continued to be good and render beneficial services not only to yourselves but also to your fatherland.

“Happiness, love and health in retirement are indeed God’s gifts which can be managed through lots of smiles and laughter while deleting the stress and sorrows of life,” he said.

Also speaking, RANAO’s National President, retired Maj. Alexander Mshelbwala, said that the association had been helping its members to synergise with those still in service by offering advice on issues that were within their competence.

“I, also advise those who are still in service to remain consistent with efficiency and discharge their responsibilities up to the last moment.

“They should also ensure that they provide mentorship to those coming after them so as to ensure continuity and professional enhancement,” he said.

Mshelbwala urged the citizenry to always accord due respect to military men because some of them had paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure peace and unity of the country.

“We need to recognise the fact that military service is exceptionally self sacrificing and that due respect must be given to those who have volunteered to offer such services to the nation,” he said.

