Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said COVID-19 tests in all approved testing centres in the state were carried out free of charge.

The governor, in a statement was reacting to an online report which alleged that patients paid as much as N30,000 the pandemic tests.

“I want to state unequivocally that there is no designated COVID-19 testing centre in Lagos that collects or is allowed to collect money for the test. COVID-19 tests at the designated testing centres are free of charge. I want to assure the public that activities at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and other approved centres for COVID19 screening are effectively monitored in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response under which no fees are collected for the tests.

“Furthermore, we urge Lagos State residents to call 08000CORONA to report any health worker and or anyone who demands and or requests fees to conduct COVID-19 tests at any of our designated testing centres”.

He also urged residents to be wary of misleading reports, which he said were targeted at discrediting frontline health workers who were committed to ensuring that COVID 19 is contained in the state.

He warned that any health worker or personnel discovered to have engaged in any illegal activities will be sanctioned in line with extant provisions of the law and rules guiding their duties.