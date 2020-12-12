The Commissioner of health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi announced on Saturday, that Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Giving an update in a statement on Saturday night, the state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, said the governor was being treated at home by medical experts in the state.

The statement titled, “Sanwo-Olu undergoes COVID-19 treatment’, read, “Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID-19

“Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.”