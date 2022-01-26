Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the former Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), late Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, was impactful in the state’s politics.

He said this in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday in Lagos.

He praised Adeniran-Ogunsanya’s contribution to governance, growth and development during her tenure as the scribe of the state.

Adeniran-Ogunsanya, daughter of prominent Ikorodu-born politician and associate of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prince Adeniran Ogunsanya, died after a brief illness at 74, yesterday.

She was the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG) during the first term in office of former governor, Babatunde Fashola between 2007 and 2011.

The governor commended the late politician and businesswoman for her impactful roles in Lagos politics, especially in Ikorodu division.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with leaders and the entire people of Ikorodu on the demise of their illustrious daughter.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said the death of Princess Adeniran-Ogunsanya was a huge loss to the people of Ikorodu in particular and the entire state.

In a condolence statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu who is also a former Lagos governor said: “I received the news of the passing of former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, with deep sadness. Her death at this time is particularly tragic because only about a week ago when I glimpsed her, she looked strong and full of life.”