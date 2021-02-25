By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, told permanent secretaries in the state civil service to eschew acts that can constitute clogs in the wheel of progress in delivering dividends of democracy to citizens.

The governor gave the advice at the opening of a three- day retreat with the theme ‘On-Boarding and Executive Development Programme’ organised for permanent secretaries. He urged state civil servants to work collaboratively with his administration in achieving its agenda and vision for the state.

Sanwo-Olu reminded the 57 permanent secretaries of their critical role and responsibilities, as accounting officers in their various Ministries , Departments and Agencies (MDAs). He enjoined them to use their position to ensure transparent and good service delivery.

While appealing for team work, understanding, effective and efficient working environment, the Lagos governor admonished the permanent secretaries to carry their subordinates along, to further strengthen policies and programmes of the state government.

The governor noted that even in the midst of the ravaging COVID – 19 pandemic, the state had been able to creatively design and adopt the use of online platforms to ensure that governance continued.

Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for granting approval for the retreat, promising that the team would work assiduously to support the goals and vision of the state government.

He said that the programme would provides an avenue for existing permanent secretaries not only to evaluate their current performances in their various MDAs with a view to bring about improvement, but also to serve as a refresher programme for existing permanent secretaries in some areas.

He said the retreat was an intervention programme meant to expose the 21st century public sector executive manager to new realities in managing and administering the modern public sector workplace and the new normal for effective service delivery, which is the essence of governance.