Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to deliver the institution’s Alumni Association lecture on Thursday, December 2.

In a statement, Secretary of LASU Alumni Association, Mr. Wale Anthony said this year’s Governor’s lecture will have as Chairman former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe.

The lecture, which has as title “Educational Leadership and Technology as Viable Options for Educational Recovery and Nationhood: The Experience of Lagos State” will hold at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo from 10am.

Earlier on Thursday, November 18, a team from the LASU Alumni Association led by the Chairman Board of Trustees, Mr Teju Sonoki, had met with the Chairman of LASU’s Governing Council, Sir. David Sunmoni, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello and other members of the Management team to intimate them of Sanwolu’s acceptance to give the 2021 Alumni Governor Lecture.

Other members of the Alumni team present at meeting were Mr Boye Kalejaiye, Chairman Planning Committee of 2021 Alumni Governor’s Lecture, Prof, Gbenga Oladimeji who is the Secretary, Board of Trustees of LASU Alumni and Mr Folarin Moshood, the Association’s Assistant National Auditor.

