Moshood Adebayo

In a bid to boost standard of education in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, has said that his administration would employ 15, 000 teachers.

The governor, who disclosed this during the celebration of his 100 days in office, yesterday, also promised to distribute over 20, 000 prepaid meters for households in the state.

He said the teachers employment, which include people living with disabilities was meant to ensure adequate and efficient learning and teaching in schools.

To tackle the issues of erratic power supply, he said discussions are ongoing with discos and a power firm on how to increase power supply through embedded power, just as about 20,000 pre-paid meters would be procured and distributed to residents.

Sanwo Olu, who also stated that private sector partnership controls about 80 per cent of Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP), added that his administration would be leveraging on it to execute programmes and projects.

In order to fund projects, Sanwo Olu said his administration would bring in about 2 million non-tax paying residents into the tax net through innovative ideas.

However, in increasing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), he assured that there would be no increase in tax rate paid by residents and businesses. The governor also said that new policies that will regulate the operations of Okada in the state are underway.

Speaking on public transportation and safety, the governor said: “It has become imperative for us as a government to map out new policies that would guide how okada riders operate in Lagos State. This would further stem the tide of accidents and indiscriminate use of okada on Lagos roads.”

Speaking further on his achievements, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “After taking oath of office, our resolve towards achieving a greater Lagos was made known through our six policy areas. We remain committed to a Lagos where there would be Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; a Lagos of 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance, urging all to contribute their quota to make these a reality.”

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso stated that in just 100 days, Lagosians can attest to the fact that the combination of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, remains a formidable one, hence, their ability to lead the people to the Lagos of their dreams is clearly not in doubt.

Dignitaries in attendance include former military administrators in the state, Brigadier-General Raji Rasaki, (retd) and Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, First Lady of Lagos, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor represented by his wife, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Sherifat Folasade Jaji; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu I; Chief Judge of Lagos, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, among other