Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the emergence of House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as a feat for the state.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed joy that a Lagosian had been entrusted with the speakership of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The governor spoke when he led Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Idris Wase, to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu, during a courtesy visit at the weekend.

He also described the emergence of the new speaker as a major milestone in the annals of the state and Nigeria’s political history.

“We’re happy that as a Lagosian, you are the speaker of the House of Representatives.

‘’This means a lot to us in the state. But, beyond being a Lagosian, we’re happy that Nigeria is blessed with a great personality as its speaker. We know you will work for the good of the country,” he said.

The governor informed the speaker that Lagos deserves more from the Federal Government and hoped that Gbajabiamila would use his offices to better the lot of the state.

Earlier, Oba Akiolu had canvassed returns of the state’s properties, which, he said, were forcefully taken over by the Federal Government.

As the fourth citizen in the national leadership hierarchy, the Oba urged the speaker to help Lagos retrieve the property.

The Oba said there were valid documents to lay claims to the property, which, he claimed, were taken during the military era, adding that some of them dated back to the 19th century.

“We have a catalogue of requests from the Federal Government, from special status for the state to the return of all property belonging to Lagos government, which were taken by military fiat. We want the property to be returned to us,” he said.

The monarch said the state must fight for the retrieval of the property, including CMS Grammar School and First Bank building on the Lagos Island and harness them for improved service delivery in the state.

“I have documents in my possession, which date back as far as 1800s, showing the ownership of all the property from CMS Grammar School to the First Bank building in Lagos. These property are needed back for the improvement of our people,” the monarch said.

Gbajabiamila described his homecoming as emotional, noting that, “it feels really great to be welcomed home by your people.”

While noting that Lagos is his home “but Nigeria is my seat”, he promised to be fair to every Nigerian in his administration of the House of Representatives.

The speaker promised better collaboration between the federal and Lagos governments, saying so much is expected of Governor Sanwo-Olu to deliver the dividends of democracy.

“So much is expected of you as much as it is expected of me too. But, I know you and I know your pedigree. Chances are that you will surpass those expectations,” he said.

The speaker and his deputy were joined during the visits by many members of the green chamber from various regions of the country.