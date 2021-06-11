By Omodele Adigun

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State has promised to monitor implementation of the 300 mega watts(MW) power supply deal between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to improve electricity supply around Ibeju-Lekki area in his state and Agbara Industrial area in Ogun State.

According to Sanwo-Olu, who hosted the signing of the agreement at the Government House, Marina, recently, the initiative will complement his current policies of economic and infrastructure development in the state.Commending the partners for coming up with such initiative, he promised them to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

In the agreement, both NDPHC and EKEDC committed to work together to deliver safe, reliable and steady supply of power to customers in the areas of collaboration. The project will be structured to remove the commercial and technical inefficiencies in the Nigerian electricity market and will mobilise significant capital investment in transmission/distribution infrastructure and metering technology.

In his remarks, the NDPHC Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, stated that the challenges in the industry inspired NDPHC to “source alternative means to sell and ensure dispatch of its stranded power generation capacity and explore innovative ways to unlock investment in infrastructure for improved supply to customers.” In turn, the MD of EKEDC, Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, said that the partnership aligned with the efforts of the EKEDC to bridge the metering gap and improve the quality of electricity supply to customers. He appreciated customers for their continued support for the Company in its quest to continue to empower the quality of lives of all stakeholders.