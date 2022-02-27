By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared that his government will not spare any erring motorist found culpable of harassing or knocking down any sweeper, be it deliberate or otherwise.

The governor stated this at the rolling out of 40,000 smart waste bins under his ‘Adopt a Bin’ initiative as part of efforts to promote recycling, clean and healthy environment.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, urged residents, markets, schools, hospitals, among others, to play their part towards achieving a constantly clean city scape and sustainable environment.

“I also commend our over 14,000 LAWMA sweepers, that work day and night to keep our highways clean. We appreciate your efforts. I will like to appeal to motorists, to always give consideration to our sweepers on the high ways, to avoid any untoward incident. Their lives are precious, and we as a government will not spare any erring motorist found culpable of harassing or knocking down any sweeper, be it deliberate or otherwise”, he said.

General Manager of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni said the initiative is designed to promote effective waste management in Lagos, with emphasis on sorting from source.

According to him, Lagos can no longer afford to manage land fills so it was expedient to adopt cost effective and environmentally-resilient methods of waste management.