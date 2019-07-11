Glory Ife and Chisom Ebih

As part of effort to restore confidence in the health care delivery and increase access to services, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will soon restructure, renovate and upgrade the comprehensive Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Revealing this, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Tayo Lawal, who spoke while reviewing report on state of primary health facilities in the state, said one of the core policy objectives of the present administration in the health sector was to increase access to health care services through the revitalisation of the state’s primary health system.

While noting that primary healthcare is the bedrock of healthcare service delivery system worldwide, the Permanent Secretary explained that the planned construction of new PHCs as well as renovation and upgrading of existing ones was in line with the government’s desire to bring quality and efficient health care services closers to the people.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is poised to ensuring that the entry point of the state health care system, which is the primary health care centres delivers on its mandate of providing quality basic health care services without any barrier whatsoever, in line with the state government’s commitment to achieve universal health coverage,” he said.

Lawal, who stated that though the planned revitalisation will translate to improved health services at the PHCs, gave assurance that all PHCs in the state have been equipped with the right facilities to provide minimum health care package, which includes health promotion and education, maternal and child health care services and treatment of common ailments and diseases.

Said he: “The strategies for these will be through Basic Health Care provision fund and sustainable drug revolution fund. The components of Basic Health Care provision fund include: Health Insurance Scheme, Emergency Medical Services, provision of essential drugs, equipment, capacity building and community participation.”