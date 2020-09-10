Gabriel Dike

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has pledged his administration’s commitment to reward excellence service delivery in Lagos State post-primary teaching service.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the pledge during the virtual training of teachers tagged Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3 promised to give out 20 cars to deserving teachers across the six education districts in the state.

He described teachers as key change agents who would always be remembered for shaping future generation of leaders.

The governor advised teachers to embrace technology in improving the quality of teaching as it would make them great teachers.

“This is the era of technology and it is working well for us. Technology has become a very strong tool that we cannot do away with in our everyday lives. With technology, we can think locally and act globally,” he said.