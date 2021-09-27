By Moses Akaigwe

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents that the ongoing construction of Blue and Red rail line projects would be completed by the last quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, respectively.

The governor, who spoke at the end of his tour of some of the projects, confirmed that the construction was still on track, expressing the hope that by the first quarter 2023 at the latest, “you will begin to see your trains moving on these two corridors.”

The state government had earlier announced that traffic would from Friday, October 1, be diverted from roads leading to Yaba, as it continues the first phase of the construction of the Red Line rail project covering Oyingbo to Agbado.

The diversion, which is in furtherance of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project, is expected to last for three months, ending on January 1, 2022.

In a statement by the Ministry of Transportation, the commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, directed motorists heading to Murtala Muhammed way from Western Avenue, to use Empire Road at Jibowu, while traffic circulating Murtala Muhammed Way and Yaba-bound would be diverted to Empire Road to access Western Avenue.

In the same vein, motorists on Herbert Macaulay can also use Empire Road to connect Western Avenue to reach their desired destinations.

Dr. Oladeinde stated that the diversion would enable the completion of the project in record time as promised by the Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

He assured that the site would be cordoned off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles would be on ground to tow broken down vehicles along the axis.

The commissioner also stated that signages would be placed on the access roads with the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences

The state government reiterated its continuous commitment towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the multi-modal transportation system of the state government which will in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.

The Blue line rail project from Okokomaiko Lagos West, will connect Mile 2 through Orile, elevated to pass the National Arts Theatre, then crosses the waters, and end up in Marina.

