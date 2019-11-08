Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will unveil the state’s 2020 budget today at the House of Assembly.

The size of the budget was not immediately clear last night, but sources close to the government said it will be bigger than last year’s N1.046 trillion.

The budget, said the sources, will give top priority to Education and Health. It was also not clear how much will be spent on the two sectors, but it is believed that the allocation to health will be almost double of last year’s N29.9 billion.

“It will be over N30b,” an official said, pleading not to be named because “it is out of place to divulge details of the budget before they are released.”

Education will have a big chunk of the sectoral allocations, said another, who also pleaded not to be named because he “is not permitted to talk to the media”.The education vote will be “almost double of last year’s vote at over N40 billion,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu is said to have made the sectoral allocations in a “bold” bid to fulfill his campaign promises and emphasise the point that “it is not all about bricks and mortars; development should focus on human beings.”