By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged corporate organisations and Lagosians to partner with the state government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta holding in December.

He said the partnership between government, corporate organisations and individuals will boost the state’s economy and generate incomes for organisations that key into the Greater Lagos Fiesta.

Speaking at the 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta Activation Ceremony at Eko Hotel and Suites, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said government cannot do it alone. Therefore, he said, the State needs partnership with organisations and individuals for growth and development of tourism, arts and culture sectors.

He said Lagos State is working hard to vaccinate four million people before December and therefore urged people to visit government accredited centres to receive the COVID-19 jab, which has already been provided by the Federal Government.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

In her address, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said the Greater Lagos Fiesta which had passed through different stages and nomenclature since its inception years back serves as the end of the year entertainment event that most Lagosians, Nigerians and the entire world look up to as the year comes to a close.

The Commissioner said her ministry is working with Ministry of Health and Lagos Safety Commission to ensure that all health and safety protocols are put in place during the fiesta and therefore appealed to the public to take their COVID-19 vaccination as the Ministry will only allow vaccinated persons into the venue of Greater Lagos Fiesta events.

She said: “With this year’s theme of the Greater Lagos Fiesta tagged ‘Lagos Rocks’, Lagos State Government will be hosting a 31-Day massive experience of entertainment, awe and inspiration, the likes of which has never been seen before in Nigeria from 1st December 2021 till the end.”

The Commissioner urged private organisations and individuals to take advantage of the ample opportunity of the Greater Lagos Fiesta and key into the 31-day calendar event.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .