Barely 24 hours after the report was submitted, Governor Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, announced a four-member committee for White Paper on the report submitted by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS- related abuses and other matters.

The four-member committee led by Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Mrs Tolani Oshodi, as members.

He said the committee would bring forward a White Paper within the next two weeks to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council.

According to him, the reports and recommendations would be made public and submitted to the National Economic Council for discussion.

He reassured Nigerians, especially residents of Lagos, that the government’s action would be guided by the law and in the public interest.

Sanwo-Olu said that he was hopeful the Lagos State government’s decision on the reports would bring complete healing, reconciliation and restitution.

However, a member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has threatened to publish the full content of the report if the government failed to fulfil its promises.

He said it would be unfair and improper for Lagos State who is a party in the inquiry to review the report of the panel.

“I will, however, keep observing the turn of events and, at the appropriate time, one may be forced to state the FULL contents of the report if the promises made are not fulfilled,” Adegboruwa said in a press release on Monday.

Adegboruwa said he hoped there would be no cover-up.

“I can never and will never subscribe to anything that would amount to covering up the report of the Panel.

“We have done our work in the best way that we could. Nigerians should demand justice against all culprits who have been named in detail in our report.”

