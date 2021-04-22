By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged to provide the needed infrastructure in critical areas requires to ensure food security and sufficiency in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the pledged at the launch of the Lagos State’s five-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap (2021-2025), said it was another historic event in line to reform and maximise immesurable potential in the sector that would entrench socio-economic development and engender sustainable growth.

The governor disclosed that his administration would among other intenvention revamp agriculture, strengthen the coconut belt as it was a deliberate incentive to make investments safe, secure and viable, generate wealth, focus initiatives to provide jobs for youths adding that the government has been proactive in its approach as the Imota Rice Mill was near completion.

In her welcome address, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya said the roadmap focused on scope and the development of agricultural value chains where the State has competitive and comparative advantages in order to ensure the state’s self-sufficiency in food production moves from twenty to forty pecent in the next five years.

According to the commissioner, there was need to reorganise the markets and put modalities in place to explore the potential as well as opportunities with in the ecosystem to ensure the State is food secured as food, health and security were intertwined.

In their good will messages, the Commissioner for finance, Rabiu Olowo, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the roadmap reaffirmed the government’s committment to reassuring Agriculture sector is not left out and also meant to bridge the gap as well as leverage on socio-economic growth adding that it was committed to providing technical support services and alternative routes.

Stakeholders at the event which featured Paper Presentation, Panel Discussion, physical and virtual good will messages by FAO’s representatives, President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina included Royal fathers, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Chairman House Committee on Agriculture, Kehinde Joseph among others.