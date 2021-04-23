By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged to provide the needed infrastructure in critical areas required to ensure food security and sufficiency in the state.

Sanwo-Olu who made the pledged at the launch of the Lagos State’s five-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap (2021-2025), said it was another historic event to reform and maximise immesurable potential in the sector that would entrench socio-economic development and engender sustainable growth.

The governor said his administration would among other intenventions revamp agriculture, strengthen the coconut belt as it is a deliberate incentive to make investments safe,provide jobs and generate wealth, adding that the government has been proactive in its approach as the Imota Rice Mill was near completion.

In her welcome address, Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya said the roadmap focused on scope and the development of agricultural value chains where the state has competitive and comparative advantages in order to ensure its self-sufficiency in food production from 20 to 40 pecent in the next five years.

According to the commissioner, there was need to reorganise the markets and put modalities in place to explore the opportunities within the ecosystem and ensure that the state has enough to eat.

In their good will messages, Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the roadmap reaffirmed the government’s committment to reassuring Agriculture sector is not left out and also meant to bridge the gap as well as leverage on socio-economic growth, adding that it was committed to providing technical support services and alternative routes.

Stakeholders at the event which featured Paper Presentation, Panel Discussion, physical and virtual goodwill messages by FAO’s representatives, President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, had Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Chairman House Committee on Agriculture, Kehinde Joseph among others, in attendance.