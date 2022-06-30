Lagos State Government has unveiled a set of technology-driven modular learning spaces, introducing an innovation to the design of a modern classroom.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, commissioned a nine-classroom block built to replace decrepit concrete structures in Vetland Junior Grammar School, a government-owned model college in Agege Local Government Area. The interactive modular classrooms were improvised using standardised reusable freight compartments known as container.

Each of the classroom compartment is adequately-insulated to give comfort and create a conducive ambience for hybrid learning for children in the public secondary school.

The project is completed with three laboratories and four staff rooms – all made from container. There are also recreational facilities, including a five-aside football pitch, a multi-purpose-built court, which can be used for a variety of games, such as volleyball, long tennis, badminton, and basketball.

The classrooms and their ancillary facilities have their dedicated energy source, off grid; they are powered by solar panels, which guarantee constant power supply to enable teaching and learning.

The entire project was conceived and delivered by Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) set up in 2019 by the Governor to implement interventions designed to improve access to basic education.

Sanwo-Olu, at another event held in the State House, Alausa, rewarded 13 outstanding teachers selected across the six education districts in Lagos. The teachers were presented brand-new vehicles for their passion and deployment of modern techniques to teach pupils.

The recipients were part of the finalists nominated for the Year 2021 Teachers’ Merit Award by the Screening Committee led by the chairperson of Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Mrs. Lai Koiki.

Unveiling the school project, the governor said the IT-enabled modular interactive classrooms would make a lasting impact in the State’s effort to make basic education accessible.

Aside from equipping the classrooms with interactive touch-screens, Sanwo-Olu said the pupils would be given electronic tablets to aid both in-class and virtual learning.