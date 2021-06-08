By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The world is at a point where climate change is no longer a theoretical threat, but a very real phenomenon playing out before our very eyes, said Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu while unveiling the Climate Action Plan (CAP) for the state on Tuesday.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the opening of the Lagos State Eighth International Climate Change Summit and formal unveiling of CAP, it is important to focus and look deep into climate change and its impact on our way of life.

The theme of the summit was “Adapting Health, Energy, Agriculture, Transportation and Waste Infrastructure to the Long Term Impact of Climate Change in Victoria Island”.

Sanwo-Olu said with the geographical features of the state, the summit was important in order to prevent disasters in the state and country due to the state’s vulnerability.

The governor also said with the action plan that had been created, the state would find solutions to climate challenges while calling on Lagosians to join hands with government in adopting a climate friendly lifestyle and imbibe actions and attitude to help in the fight against climate change.

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tunji Bello said the summit would brainstorm ideas and find a lasting solution to climate change.

Also speaking in his goodwill message, Minister of Environment Mohammad Abubakar said the government established a department saddled with the duty of finding solutions to the current climate situations in Nigeria, while calling for collaborative efforts in finding solutions to climate change.

Speaking at the event, Swedish Consulate-General in Lagos Thomas Schneider said his country is also commited to giving support as part of its effort to join in the fight against global climate change, adding that it was time for intentional actions across all aspects of life.