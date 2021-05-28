By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMA)/Mafoluku bus terminal.

The bus terminal was a joint project between the state government and the the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN).

Sanwo-Olu said the collaboration is about what a public private partnership (PPP) can do.

‘Our collaboration with the Federal Government is about what the PPP can do. We commissioned the Oyingbo bus terminal early last year but was destroyed during the EndSARS. Last week, we commissioned the first and last mile buses to move more people from their neighbourhood. Our main aim is to move public transportation from an unregulated frame work to a more regulated framework as we commission more bus terminals.

“For this facility, I appreciate both LAMATA and FAAN that will share the franchise. In other to deliver good transportation system along this corridor, we are to deliver the blue and red rail very soon,’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to residents to bear with the state government because of the various construction works going on as the agenda is to build a greater Lagos.