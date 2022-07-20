By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr . Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that relaunched of the state resident identity card, better known as LAG smart ID Card, was to demonstrates his administration’s commitment to the Smart City vision, which seeks to integrate and embed cutting-edge technology into daily lives and daily interaction with government and public services.

Sanwo-Olu, while unveiling the card in Ikeja yesterday, disclosed that the unveiling was going on simultaneously, across the five divisions of the state, which are Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja , Lagos Island and Epe , (IBILE), and it targeted to produce ten million card subscribers before the end of the year.

He commended Lagosians for their commitments to ensure a greater Lagos agenda .

“Today’s relaunch event is borne out of the need to embrace change and align with global best practices. What we are doing is upgrading the Lagos State Residents Card from an ordinary plastic card, meant only for identification purposes, to a ‘Smart’,

multi-purpose Card that combines biometric identification with other functionalities and benefits, that cuts across areas such as security, financial services, mobility and access to government services and amenities.

“This ‘Smart’ Resident Card will help address the issues

surrounding the identification and traceability of Lagos residents, and ultimately help inform government’s planning and provision of services designed to secure lives and property”, Sanwo-Olu said..

Special Adviser to the Governor, Innovation and Technology, Tunbosun Alake, said the relaunched of the card was a landmark event, and it would catalysed the state economy through technology as Lagos required a robust identification system that is highly secured to ensure cyber security among other features.

General Manager of LASRRA, Ibilola Kasunmu, said the new card which is first of its kind in Africa is embedded with more features and functionalities to offer the holders wider and faster access to services provided by the State Government and that the agency would continue to partner stakeholders to enhance the lives of Lagosians.

She also said the card holders can also use it as a payment card for services across multiple vendors including buses, ferries, supermarkets, and cash withdrawals from banks’ Automated Teller Machines, appealing to residents in the State who have not registered to do so by visiting the agency’s website www.lagosresidents.gov.ng.