Omodele Adigun

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged the Chinese textile firms in Lagos State to set up production factories in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal during the flag-off of the Special Business to Business (B2B) Fair at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, on Monday.

According to him, the state government will continuously seek collaboration with organisations from Asia prepared to operate in the state by creating the enable environment for businesses to thrive. His words: “We will continue to encourage Chinese textile companies that want to come and invest in Nigeria. However, in as much as we want you to come and invest, our greatest desire is for you to come and set up shops and production factories here.”

Speaking further, he said, the Chinese companies should consider establishing textile hubs in Lagos so as to boost the capacity of local participants as this can have positive effect on the economy as a whole.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Liu Junsheng, Commercial Consul of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, said China remains a strong trading partner with Nigeria just as the Fair provides another opportunity for greater collaboration with businesses within Lagos State and beyond.

The governor was received by some council members of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) including its President, Chief Paul Ruwase, Deputy President, Yeye Agnes Adebajo, Vice President, Dr. Michael Olawale Cole, and others.

Justifying the need for the B2B Fair, Mr. Ni Liqun, President of United Asia International Exhibition Group and CEO MD Perspective Nigeria Limited, Chief Mrs. Morenike Dele-Alimi, said the forum was an avenue to bring together people of various business interests, even as they expressed optimism that the outcome would be mutually beneficial to all the parties.

Speaking separately, Mr. Zhang Tao, the Secretary General of the sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Ms. Lin Lin, the Vice President of China Printing and Dying Association, said Chinese companies are open to all forms of collaboration that would bring enduring legacies for both countries.

The high point of the occasion was the cutting of the tape to formally declare the Fair open by Governor Sanwo-Olu aided by other dignitaries.

The Special Fair, the brainchild of the United Asia Exhibition Company (UAEC) in collaboration with MD Perspective Nigeria Limited, brought together exhibitors drawn from the Nigeria International Textile Industry Fair (NigeriaTex), “International Automotive Parts, Equipment and Service Trade Fair (AutoEquip)”, “International Housewares and Gift Fair (Home Show Nigeria) and “Premium Mechatronic Brands China (PBC), respectively.