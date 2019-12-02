Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged conleaders to draw inspiration from the legacies bequeathed by the late first military governor of the state, Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson.

The governor spoke at the weekend while receiving a delegation of the Senate to condole with Lagos government and the Johnson’s family.

Sanwo-Olu extolled the leadership qualities of the late Johnson, saying the deceased, in addition to being a military officer, was a thinker who initiated ideas that set Lagos on the path of development after the state was created in 1967.

The eight-member delegation, led by the Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Abdullahi, was constituted by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, following a motion moved by Oluremi Tinubu, informing the chamber of Johnson’s death.

Sanwo-Olu, who received the Senate delegation in company with his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said Johnson’s death was ‘a big loss’ to Lagos and the nation, but said the state was not in a state of mourning because of the legacy he left behind.

“Brigadier Johnson was a Nigerian par excellence and a fine administrator. He created the foundation of what we now call developed Lagos. His footprints and legacy in leadership of over 50 years ago are still visible and they remain a valuable deposit of inspiration for contemporary leaders.

“We believe his death is a big loss to Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general. His death is a call for us to remember we must use our positions for the benefit of mankind.

“On behalf of the people of Lagos, I thank Lawan, for finding it appropriate to commiserate with Johnson’s family and the government. we also appreciate the honour accorded on the deceased in the Senate,” he said.

While adding that Johnson had a great vision for Lagos as the first Nigerian to govern the tate, Sanwo-Olu said his dreams would be fully realised if the Federal Government create a ‘special status’ for the state.

Sanwo Olu said if Lagos is accorded special status, it would enable it to address its challenges as the nation’s former capital city and commercial nerve-centre.

Abdullahi, who led the team, described the former military administrator as an “illustrious son of Nigeria,” noting that Johnson left a legacy of selflessness in leadership and service.

He said the deceased’s contributions to the nation’s development would continue to be guiding light for future generations.

The delegation, which agreed with Sanwo-Olu that Lagos deserved a special status, promised the delegation would brief the Senate on the governor’s request.