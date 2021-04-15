By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday was at the residence of late spokesperson of pan- Yoruba socio- political group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, on a condolence visit to the deceased’s activist wife, Dr. Joe Okei- Odumakin.

The governor while sympathizing with the widow said the late Odumakin made his mark and fought a good fight while alive.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who with his team, including the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and others, arrived Odumakin’s home in Omole Phase 1 at 1:10pm, on his way from Ikeja where he went to undertake ground breaking ceremony of Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line and payment of compensation to project affected persons.

The governor after the visit wrote in the condolence register: “We can’t question the Almighty who giveth and taketh. The outpouring of emotions has shown that you made your mark, you fought a good fight. The essence of life is not how long but how well.”

He, however, prayed God to console the wife of the deceased Afenifere chieftain, the parents all those he left behind.

“May the Almighty console tour darling wife, parents and all those you left behind as a patriot and activist. Farewell,” the governor said.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android