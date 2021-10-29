By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said there may be possibility of the fourth wave of COVID-19 as the Yuletide approaches.

He said the only way to prevent the pandemic is for all hands to be on desk.

The governor made the assertion while speaking at the end of a three-day National Women’s Conference (NWC) organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

He said part of the strategies his government adopted to prevent the fourth wave of the pandemic, which he believed is imminent, was launch of the mass vaccination campaign.

According to the governor, the mass vaccination campaign would help bolster the state’s response to the emerging threat posed by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, COWLSO has implored women to maintain and demonstrate a constant state of readiness by taking advantage of available education, advocacy and community engagement as it relates to COVID-19.

The group also urged government to ensure deliberate and continuous investment in healthcare delivery, leveraging on technology for further reach.

