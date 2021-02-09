Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has welcomed the idea by the Federal Government and the Police to integrate the concept of community policing into the formal security architecture of the state.

The development, Sanwo-Olu said, would allow security agencies to efficiently nip crimes in the bud and swiftly respond to security breaches before blowing out of proportion.

The governor spoke at the event organised by the police and hosted by the state government to sensitise members of the public on community policing.

The event, with the theme: “Understanding community policing: A framework for action” was held at the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s office and attended by commissioners of police in all the South West states, religious groups, traditional institution, labour unions, civil society groups, and chairmen of the 57 local councils in Lagos.

The mass sensitisation followed the approval of community policing strategy by the Federal Government to further localise the operations of the police.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, said the implementation of the community policing strategy was long overdue, given the nature of crimes and the need to enhance public safety.

The governor urged residents of the State to embrace the initiative and volunteer information that would prepare security agencies to respond and isolate troublemakers in their communities.

“The integration of community policing into the formal security architecture is a welcome development and this should be further encouraged with the keen participation of all members of the public, because they are the ones that can identify and provide timely information on security challenges.