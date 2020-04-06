Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has said that the state is winning the war against the pandemic coronavirus, just as he disclosed that two additional female patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Comtrol, (IDC), Yaba, after testing negative for the virus twice.

The good news came barely 24 hours after five persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were released from the IDC.

The governor, who is also the Incident Commander of the state’s COVID-19 response team, said in a statement that the discharge brought the total number of survivors in the state to 31 people.

While appreciating the cooperation of health workers, whom he said are working hard during the difficult time, Sanwo-Olu said: “Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 brings us joy and hope.”

“I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat COVID-19”, he said.