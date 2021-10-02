From Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos; Tony John, Port Harcourt And Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Rivers and Oyo counterparts, Nyesom Wike and Seye Makinde respectively, have expressed hope for Nigeria to come out from its present challenges stronger.

The governors raised such hope during the 61st independence anniversary of the country yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu charged citizens of the country to remain strong and resilient, declaring that despite the clogs of challenges, there is no reason to lose hope.

Sanwo-Olu said while the country has been faced with various challenges since independence, yet she has not remained stagnant “where she used to be.”

According to the governor, a new positive mindset is needed to surmount the various challenges confronting the country. Governor Wike said that Nigeria, as a nation, has performed abysmally for 61 years and it’s time to quickly muster measures to rescue it from the wrong direction it has headed.

The governor gave the charge at the march past and parade event in commemoration of the 61st independence of Nigeria held at Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Governor Wike recalled that patriotic, knowledgeable and compassionate leaders, whose vision was to build a united, peaceful and prosperous black nation, charted the path to Nigeria’s independence.

He said if subsequent leaders had continued on that path, the nation would have actualised the dream of making Nigeria lead Africa to stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the civilised world within the shortest possible period.

In the same vein, Governor Makinde urged Nigerians to remain loyal and be proud of the nation, despite the current socio-economic and political challenges besetting the progress of the country.

He gave the urge during the 61st independence celebration of Nigeria, held at the remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Friday.

