Chinelo Obogo

The National President, Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), Razaq Olokoba, has commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his commitment to the payment of N30,000 minimum wage and the declaration of a state of emergency on roads.

Olokoba, in a statement at the weekend , said that with the issue of minimum wage and road rehabilitation, Sanwo-Olu, had already started fulfilling his campaign promises.

According to him, a state that accounts for more than 50 per cent of the country’s economy needs good roads as wasting time in traffic reduces productivity.

“Against this backdrop, the people of the state are expected to reciprocate Sanwo-Olu’s good gestures by doubling their support for him to encourage him to do more. We have to understand that Lagos is an entity within an entity and thus should have glaring limitations when the issue of solving the state’s problems arises. So, looking at some of the steps he has taken so far, not a few people would agree with me that, if he sustains the tempo, in the next one year, Lagos would have moved higher than the level we are expecting it to be. Therefore, he needs our supports, words of encouragement, useful advice and constructive criticism for him to remain more focused.” he stated.