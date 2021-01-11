By Gabriel Dike

Barring any last minute change of schedule, the Senate of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, will today elect a new acting Vice Chancellor.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to LASU, had directed the Senate to meet on Monday, January 11 to elect an acting VC.

Tenure of Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun as Vice Chancellor of LASU ended yesterday (Sunday) thus the directive by Governor Sanwo-Olu to elect an acting VC today also the non compliance of the Governing Council with the guidelines to appoint a new VC.

The crucial meeting will hold at the Senate Chambers, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building and all professors are expected to attend the emergency meeting.

The emergency meeting will be presided over by a protem chairman elected by the Senate and will conduct the affairs for the election.

The race is between the Deputy VC (Administration), Prof. Oyedamola Oke, who is from Faculty of Science and the Deputy VC (Academics), Prof. Wahab Elias, from Faculty of Social Sciences.

The meeting has one agendum, according to a circular to Senate members is emerging issues in LASU: Compliance with the directive of the Visitor to the university, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU LASU branch and some stakeholders alleged univerdity the administration sponsored the online story that Elias had been endorsed by the governor as acting VC ahead of the election.

The news has prompted ASUU and stakeholders to kick against the move and insisted that the governor’s directive will be complied with the election on the floor of the Senate.

Governor Sanwo-Olu last week cancelled the selection exercise to appoint the 9th vice chancellor based on petitions and irregularities that marred the process.