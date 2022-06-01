By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary appeal committee has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s opponent, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, has resolved to maintain peace despite the petition over his non-inclusion in the governorship primary.

Speaking during a press briefing at the state secretariat of the party on Tuesday, the three-man governorship appeal committee consisting of Ibrahim Akaje, chairman, Abubakar Hassan, Secretary and Ginika Tor, said after the governorship primary in which Sanwo-Olu emerged as the APC candidate, the committee received one petition from Mr Mustapha, alleging that he was denied access and participation in the governorship primary.

The committee chairman, Akaje, said the petition was thoroughly analysed and afterwards, Mr Mustapha was informed that he was not allowed to take part in the primary because he was not cleared to do so by the screening committee.

Akaje said that Mr Mustapha and the party have both promised to embrace unity.

“It is public knowledge that Lagos State was among the APC states that recorded relative peace in the primary election. We are indeed not surprised because it could not have been otherwise owning to the security alertness the state ensured.

“We are here in Lagos as an appeal committee of the APC to attend to any complaints that might have arisen from the conduct of the governorship election.

“This does not in any way contradict my earlier opinion that the earlier primary elections in the state were conducted peacefully. It is only normal that in any kind of democratic election, you are bound to have committed contestants who will raise issues which they feel were not handled properly and APC with the emergence of its new leadership is desirous of making amends where applicable.

“The committee received a single petition submitted by Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, alleging that he was denied access and participation in the governorship primary. In view of that and to ensure justice and fairness, the complainant was invited and accorded a fair hearing in a peaceful meeting under a conducive atmosphere.

“The appeal committee received the petitioner who presented his matter extensively. After a thorough analysis, the committee informed the petitioner that he was not cleared by the governorship screening committee, the verdict of which was upheld by the screening appeal committee. Both parties, therefore, agreed to embrace peace and maintain unity for the good of the party and the state,” Akaje said.

Confirming the statement of the committee, Mr Mustapha who was present at the briefing said that he is willing to work with the party to ensure that it emerges victorious at the state and federal levels.

