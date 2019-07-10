Philip Nwosu

The wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the state will collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) through the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure poverty alleviation and also strengthen the organisation’s commitment towards empowering wives of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Personnel.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu stated this during the lectures/flag-off ceremony of NAFOWA Logistics Command Chapter Empowerment Programme, with the theme: Woman You Can,’ urging women to take advantage of the empowerment and skills acquisition programme to ensure they do something to support their families.

She said: “At a time like this, we need our women to know what they are capable of doing. When you are empowered you have a voice, without empowerment, you take the back seat, with empowerment you can work beside your husbands, adding value to their lives and adding value to the society at large.”

Mrs. Sanwo-olu commended women for their hard work, especially in the recognition that women today are found to be doing jobs that are traditionally male dominated, urging them not to relent in their effort to continue to support their families and alleviate poverty in their various homes.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said that government is already looking into the issue of domestic violence within the state, calling on the women generally to say no to domestic violence.

She urged wives of military officers not to fold their hands and watch, but to arise and take their rightful place in building a virile society, especially in line with the theme of the workshop “Women You Can.”