The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday declared the Lagos International Trade Fair closed, with a promise to continue to improve the business environment towards making it more attractive for investments.

Applauding the conduct of the 35th Lagos International Trade Fair, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , Dr Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos State, who represented the governor said the government has continued to develop and implement strategies and initiatives to enhance businesses and investment opportunities for foreign and local investors to tap into.

The governor emphasised that his administratiom will continue to place high priority on key infrastructure that would make “our state safe, secure, functional and productive as an impetus towards achieving a sustainable economic growth through highly-motivated and vibrant private-sector participation.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Commending the exceptional will-power of participants especially the small and medium scale entrepreneurs despite the difficult economic situation exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic, Sanwo-Olu noted that his administratiom has left no one in doubt over it’s intention to accord the private sector a pride of place in the vision and plan to build a 21st century economy for the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .