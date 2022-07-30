Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, APC Chairman in Lagos State, on Saturday said the late party’s former youth leader, Mr Omotayo Sanyaolu, died when his wealth of experience was most needed for the 2023 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that until his death on Friday in an auto crash, Sanyaolu was a Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youth and Student Affairs to Gov.Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ojelabi, in a statement through his Director, Media and Communication, Mrs Omobola Nowoola-Akingbehin, described Sanyaolu as a vibrant, committed, loyal and dedicated member.

Ojelabi said the death of Sanyaolu was destabilising, saying the late politician was a youth mobiliser in the state.

“It happened when Sanyaolu’s wealth of experience regarding youth mobilisation would have been at the service of the APC as it prepares for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“We received the news of the sudden death of Sanyaolu with utmost shock and dismay.

“What another terrible loss to the APC family and the youth in general.

“Tayo was a very vibrant and reliable youth leader, whom we had expected would mobilise our youths to ensure that our party wins in the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” he said.

Ojelabi said that Sanyaolu remained completely and passionately loyal to the progressive ideals of APC until his death.

“The Lagos APC takes solace in the fact that Omotayo lived a purposeful life and left his footprints on the sands of time.

“He contributed massively to the successes of the party in the state in every assignment he was given while alive.

“His tract records will be difficult for anyone to erase or be forgotten in the history of Lagos APC as the former youth leader of the party.

“It was a position he served with zeal and utmost importance which contributed to many wins for us,” he said.

Ojelabi expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Lagos state government and the entire Lagos APC family. (NAN)