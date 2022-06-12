By Joe Apu

The Super Eagles have arrived Agadir, a city along Morocco’s southern Atlantic coast for the clash against São Tomé in the 2023 AFCON qualification match Group A against São Tomé and Principe on Monday, 13th June, 2022.

Media Officer to the Super Eagles, Femi Raji who spoke to Sunday SunSports said the team is in high spirit and are billed to have their first training session.

“We arrived safely and the team will have our first training session and get used to the pitch. Our players have put the game against Sierra Leone and are now getting set for the game against Sao Tome.”

Before departure, the team will train inside MKO Abiola Stadium on Saturday morning.

Nigeria kicked off their qualifying campaign on a winning note after coming from behind to defeat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Thursday evening but the same couldn’t be said about how São Tomé and Príncipe began its qualification campaign on an unimpressive manner, as they were hammered 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau.

Vice-Captain of the team Williams Troost-Ekong who was stretched out of the match on Thursday in the 82nd minute after sustaining a groin injury while trying to clear out the ball is not among the players in Morocco.

The defender has subsequently returned to the United Kingdom to start treatment. Additionally, Bonky Innocent is also not likely not to be a part of the clash owing to a muscle strain.

The game between São Tomé and Principe’s ‘The Falcons and True Parrots Team’ against The Super Eagles will be played at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco on Monday at 2 pm.

