Lukman Olabiyi

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Olamide Sadik, yesterday, told the Federal High Court, Lagos, how the immediate past Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, acquired two Lagos property with the Kwara State government fund. The said property is located at 17 and 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Sadik, who was giving evidence before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos in a property forfeiture suit instituted by the EFCC against Saraki over his two property in Ikoyi, Lagos, said that sometimes in 2009 his boss, who was the zonal head for the EFCC, Ilorin zone, asked him to join an ongoing investigation of some property linked to the former senate president.The EFCC operative said that he immediately commenced work by inviting Mr Bayo Abdulrahaman Daudu of Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) to produce Saraki’s statement of account.

He added that in the course of his interaction with Dauda, he was also provided an offer letter by Saraki for the loan to purchase the two houses from the presidential committee on the sales of government property.

Apart from the offer letter, the witness said that there were evidence that the loans were disbursed to the presidential committee on sales of government property with drafts issued to the committee.

The suit has been adjourned till December 16, 2020.