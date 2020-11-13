LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin.

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, has canvassed understanding and trust among Nigerian youth for the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the government is committed to youth development programmes.

Addressing some youth groups and women in Kwara State during a roundtable dialogue in Ilorin on Friday, the minister said that Nigerian youth should learn to trust leaders and embrace peace and unity which she said are necessary ingredients for national development.

Senator Saraki who appealed to youth to stop the blame game on the current socio-economic and political challenges in the country, said that Nigeria as a whole is suffering from institutional decay at a time of global oil price fall and global recession.

She said: “We are all aware of the problems bedeviling the country. The right thing now is to find ways to move forward from our numerous problems. So, it behooves us all to come together and find collective solutions to the problems. It is in the determination to find solutions to our problems that the president sent his ministers to all the states of the federation to discuss with the people and make our youth know of many programmes and schemes meant for youth development”, she said.

Speaking of the recent protest against police brutality in some parts of the country by the #EndSARS protesters, Senator Saraki said that youth should be specific in their agitations or else other social elements could take advantage of their protest.